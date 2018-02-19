Katherine Heigl Celebrates Post-Baby Weight Loss -- See the Before-and-After Pics!

Recent photos of Jennifer Aniston’s Bel Air, California, home show few signs that Justin Theroux lived with the actress.
Yes, Lorde has acne, and no, she doesn’t want ideas for curing it. And don’t even think about telling her to wash her face!
The gorgeous New Zealand songstress took to Instagram Stories to express her frustration at getting bombarded with acne treatment ideas.
Jennifer Lawrence wowed in a gorgeous, glittering gown at the European premiere of her latest film, Red Sparrow, in London, England, on Monday.
Fergie's performance of the National Anthem at the 2018 NBA All-Star game on Sunday didn't go as intended.