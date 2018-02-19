United Healthcare donates 150 NERF energy game kits

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - United Healthcare teamed up with the San Diego Sockers to encouraged kids to stay active.

On Monday, United Healthcare donated 150 NERF energy game kits to kids at the Jackie Robinson Family YMCA in Mountain View.

The game tracks physical activity with a wristband and encourages children to stay active throughout the day by rewarding them with "energy points."

For their part, the Sockers' players taught kids some different exercises to build up their energy points to get more game time.

Organizers said their goal is to help reduce childhood obesity.