San Diego mothers demanding stricter gun laws

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Local mothers fed up with school violence are calling for tougher gun laws in the wake of the Florida high school shooting.

Members of the group Moms Demand Action gathered outside Congressman Duncan Hunter's office on Monday to demand change.

It comes less than a week after a gunman opened fire at a Parkland, Florida, high school killing 17 people.

"I'm a mom of three and I'm a teacher for a really long time," said Wendy Wheatcraft. "What happened in Florida hit home because I've been in real lockdowns myself."

Wheatcraft was the organizer behind the MDA protest.

They decided to have it on the sidewalk in front of Congressman Hunter's office because of his pro-gun stance.

The East County Republican holds an a plus rating from the NRA and introduced a law in the house that would ease rules on carrying concealed weapons.

"We want Duncan Hunter to stop taking money from the NRA and listen to will of people," said Wheatcraft. "We want gun control now."

In the wake of the shooting in Florida, President Trump said he might support improving federal background checks for gun purchases, but the exact framework of that deal remains unknown.

"I hope he was serious and takes it seriously, because a lot of people are concerned right now," said Wheatcraft. "I hope he has motivation to implement expanded background checks fully, with complete funding."

