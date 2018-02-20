Tires slashed on two dozen cars in Escondido

ESCONDIDO (NEWS 8) – Escondido Police on Monday continued their search for the vandal or vandals who slashed the tires on roughly two dozen cars over the weekend.

Residents said they walked out Sunday morning and saw their tires had been slashed and no clear motive.

According to Escondido Police, as many as 25 cars were hit between 2nd Avenue and Fig Street, and 4th Avenue and Elm Street in Escondido.

For Mimi and Wesley Knoblock, the deflating discovery turned out to be a neighborhood affair.

Wesley said, “We saw some of the neighbors out here too – looking at their tires and we were all in the middle of the straying, what happened?”

It remains unclear who rolled through to carry out the crimes, but many residents are concerned with what may happen next.

Najib Anwari and the Knowblocks said the cost is coming out of their pockets. For Mimi and Wesley, the damage is twofold.

“Well, we have to spend money on a tire to get it fixed. Two of them because we had two cars involved,” said Wesley.

Police do not have a clear suspect description and they do not know if it is one person or a group.

Some residents said they believe it was carried out by kids playing out a cruel joke.

Escondido police need help finding out who may have done the tire slashing and are asking residents who live in the area to check their surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.