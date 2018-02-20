Glasses let colorblind see color for the first time

For 13 million or so colorblind Americans, the world they see is not quite as vibrant as it is to those with normal vision, but a new type of glasses is giving them an opportunity to experience a whole new spectrum of life.
Escondido Police on Monday continued their search for the vandal or vandals who slashed the tires on roughly two dozen cars over the weekend.
Eric Hosmer and the San Diego Padres finalized their $144 million, eight-year contract Monday night.
The summits of Birch Hill and Palomar Mountain saw a dusting of snow Monday, and other San Diego County mountains and valleys experienced less than a quarter-inch of rain.
Local mothers fed up with school violence are calling for tougher gun laws in the wake of the Florida high school shooting.
A North County eatery is believed to be the first restaurant in San Diego County where parents can have it all - great food, alone time and supervised onsite child care.
According to Scripps Ranch residents, for weeks they've been waking up to deep scrapes and scratches that someone keyed in their vehicles, and on Sunday an arrest was made in connection with the incidents.