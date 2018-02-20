Security increase at San Marcos High School amid rumors of possi - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Security increase at San Marcos High School amid rumors of possible shooting

Posted: Updated:

SAN MARCOS (NEWS 8) - Security will be increased at San Marcos High School on Tuesday amid rumors of a possible shooting.

The San Marcos Unified School District said it was alerted to the possible threat on Social Media on Monday night.

Superintendent Melissa Hunt released the following statement:

"This evening [Monday] we were alerted to social media rumors of a possible shooting at San Marcos High School. Law enforcement is actively investigating. Deputies will be posted at the school tomorrow [Tuesday]. While these rumors are unsubstantiated at this point we are taking them very seriously. We also appreciate the community members who alerted us with the district and law enforcement. Your students will be safe and protected at school."

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.