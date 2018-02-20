Qualcomm reaches agreement to purchase Dutch chipmaker, NXP Semiconductors

A California teen has been sentenced to six months in prison for smuggling in a Bengal tiger cub from Mexico.
Local mothers fed up with school violence are calling for tougher gun laws in the wake of the Florida high school shooting.
El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells announced Tuesday that he will challenge incumbent and fellow Republican Duncan Hunter in the 50th Congressional District.
The discovery of a threatening graffiti scrawl at High Tech High Media Arts led Tuesday to a heightened police presence at the Point Loma charter school.
Qualcomm announced Tuesday that it has reached an agreement with NXP Semiconductors to purchase the Dutch chipmaker.
It's a popular golf course in Borrego Springs, but a lot of people don't like the drive. Rams Hill, a local company, is eliminating the drive but still getting you to the course through the air!
A cold low-pressure system combined with clear skies and light winds sent temperatures plummeting to near freezing Tuesday morning in much of San Diego County.
A social media post originally believed to have threatened a school shooting at San Marcos High School Tuesday sparked an investigation that found there was no specific threat made to the school, law enforcement and school district officials said.
Unfortunately, we hear the story all too often, a person living with Alzheimer's or dementia goes missing.