Alzheimer's Foundation will hold educational conference in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Unfortunately, we hear the story all too often, a person living with Alzheimer's or dementia goes missing.

Sixty-two-thousand San Diegans have Alzheimer's and that number is expected to rise exponentially in the coming years.

The Educating America tour will be held Tuesday from 8:30 am to 2:30 pm at the Sheraton Hotel and Marina, and will include a free educational conference for individuals living with Alzheimer’s, their families and caregivers, as well as the general public.

In the video report, the founder of Project Lifesaver International, Gene Saunders, joined News 8 Morning Extra to give more information about Tuesday's event.

