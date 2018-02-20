Father Joe's Taste of the Village

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Father Joe’s Villages once again has an incredible program that is helping San Diegans.

The Taste of the Village event on March 1st will have gourmet cuisine made by some inspiring people.

The Culinary Arts program helps former homeless people transition into careers as a chefs.

Chef Steve Keifer, 2 of his students and CEO Deacon Jim Vargas, joined Morning Extra to show some tasty new recipes and talk about the Taste of the Village event.

Tickets are available online or for $50 each at the door.