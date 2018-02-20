James and Kimberly Snead Say Nikolas Cruz Had a 'Right to Own' AR-15

Cops in Florida have detained a man they say assaulted a convenience store attendant with a barrage of high-calorie snacks.
Police in England have released bodycam footage of the moment an officer bravely leapt into bone-chilling water over the weekend to save a man in distress.
Lunar New Year is an occasion best celebrated with family, and the world’s only set of panda triplets seem to agree.
As the brother-sister ice dancing duo of Maia and Alex Shibutani become the first Asian Americans to medal in their sport, the rest of the American teams were unfortunately disappointed by their results following the Pyeongchang Olympics' free skate event.
The family that took in Nikolas Cruz following the death of his mother last year believes the alleged Florida school shooter was within his rights to own a gun, but were unsure of how many firearms he brought into their home when he moved in.
At the funeral of a teacher killed in last week's Florida massacre, his fiancée was careful to follow the wishes of her slain love.
A Virginia man and woman who received heart transplants at the same hospital walked away with much more than they expected when the pair eventually fell in love.
The California Uber and Lyft driver who vanished a week ago to the extreme distress of friends and family has been found.
A groom, who is deaf, was brought to tears when his bride signed their wedding song as she walked down the aisle.