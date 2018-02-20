Police investigate possible threat at High Tech High in Point Loma

POINT LOMA (NEWS 8) - Police are investigating a possible threat at High Tech High Media Arts in Point Loma after graffiti containing a threat of action written on a wall in a girls' bathroom in one of their schools was discovered.

The following statement from the school was sent to parents:

Dear Parents,



The tragedy in Florida has left many of us thinking about safety in public spaces, including our schools, and has raised sensitivities, consciousness, and altered the way in which we approach our work. As our school colleagues throughout the country are also doing at this time, we are placed in the position of navigating these difficult situations. In this context, we wanted to share that we discovered graffiti containing a threat of action written on a wall in a girls' bathroom in one of our schools.



We have engaged the authorities in discussions as to how to proceed. In advisement with the law enforcement, school will be open today with police presence on campus, and the matter is actively being investigated. In addition, we are engaging with our students in age-appropriate discussions regarding the significance of our words, and the need to be engaged and communicative with a focus on safety. Student safety is of paramount importance to all of us. The goal here is to take this opportunity to engage our entire community in being mindful, communicative, and vigilant while going about our daily routines.

We encourage you to talk to your children and, if you have any questions, please be in touch with your school director.