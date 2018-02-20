Doga: the new fitness craze among dog owners

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Want a new and fun way to connect with your pooch? How about “Doga” or dog yoga.

Good Dog Pet Outfitters is launching its newest wellness series that allows you to practice yoga with your dog.

The monthly class, which includes a pack walk and a doga session, will be held on February 24 and tickets cost $20 per person and pup. For tickets click here.

Laura McIntire, an instructor for the class, joined News 8 Morning Extra to dish on all things Doga.