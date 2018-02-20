New tour takes your golf game to new heights - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

New tour takes your golf game to new heights

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It's a popular golf course in Borrego Springs, but a lot of people don't like the drive.

Rams Hill, a local company, is eliminating the drive but still getting you to the course through the air!

From flying a drone to flying a real helicopter, there are so many classes offered at Montgomery Field.

Attending a flight academy just might be the right adventure for you.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Montgomery Field with the newest golf getaway.

