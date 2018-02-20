Dad Takes 3-Year-Old Out on Adorable Daddy-Daughter Date: 'She W - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Dad Takes 3-Year-Old Out on Adorable Daddy-Daughter Date: 'She Was Too Thrilled'

Updated: Feb 20, 2018 2:10 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.