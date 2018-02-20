Supreme Court asked to review 'Making a Murderer' confession

For a few years now, the lowly San Diego Padres have preached about "the process" of their deep rebuild via the draft and signing international players after their win-now attempt with pricey veterans failed so spectacularly in 2015.
A social media post originally believed to have threatened a school shooting at San Marcos High School Tuesday sparked an investigation that found there was no specific threat made to the school, law enforcement and school district officials said.
The discovery of a threatening graffiti scrawl at High Tech High Media Arts led Tuesday to a heightened police presence at the Point Loma charter school.
It began as an innovation project and now it's become what many are calling the car of the future. News 8's Shawn Styles takes us behind the wheel of an electric car that was developed from Crowd Sourcing.
If you want to become an aerospace engineer, getting a job at NASA is like shooting for the moon. In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff visits San Diego City College to meet a rising star.
A two-year jail sentence was handed down Tuesday for a Florida couple who embezzled thousands of dollars from families at four San Diego County high schools in connection with a canceled band trip to Japan.
With the flu continuing to impact much of the country this season, some people are turning to technology to get the treatment they need.
A cold snap that settled over Southern California over the weekend delivered a few record low temperatures in the San Diego area Tuesday, the National Weather Service reported.
A California teen has been sentenced to six months in prison for smuggling in a Bengal tiger cub from Mexico.