He reached for the stars, and made it

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — If you want to become an aerospace engineer, getting a job at NASA is like shooting for the moon.

In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff visits San Diego City College to meet a rising star.

Along with working at NASA, Sergio Sandoval will continue his education earning a master's degree at San Diego State University.

Shooting for the Stars! Meet the San Diego City College student who just landed a job at NASA. The Zevely Zone at 5:40 pm on Channel 8 @CBS8 @thecwsandiego @NASA pic.twitter.com/oEtfr8RxVP — Jeff Zevely (@JeffNews8) February 20, 2018

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.