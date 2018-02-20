He reached for the stars, and made it - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

He reached for the stars, and made it

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — If you want to become an aerospace engineer, getting a job at NASA is like shooting for the moon.

In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff visits San Diego City College to meet a rising star.

Along with working at NASA, Sergio Sandoval will continue his education earning a master's degree at San Diego State University.

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.

