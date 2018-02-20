Celine Dion on Late Husband René Angélil's Final Years 'of Agony'

Harvey Fierstein literally carried a heavy metal sign through Times Square in celebration of his play, Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song, heading to Broadway this fall, to the same theater it premiered more than 35 years ago.
Two years since she lost her husband, René Angélil, Celine Dion has shared how much Angélil suffered during his final years of life, and the relief that came with his passing.
During the 2018 GRAMMYs, Beyonce and Jay-Z's adorable daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, stole the spotlight with her precocious antics -- such as when she politely asked her famous mom to stop clapping while Camila Cabello was delivering a speech on stage.
Oprah Winfrey has made a generous $500,000 donation to the March for Our Lives movement, matching a contribution made by George Clooney and his wife, Amal, earlier on Tuesday.