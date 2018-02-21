California Assemblywoman responds to misconduct allegations

Scientists continue to make progress on an early earthquake warning system for California, but funding is in doubt.
A California assemblywoman says accusations of sexual misconduct against her are part of a political effort to discredit her.
A man described as elderly and unable to walk was rescued Tuesday from a burning apartment in La Mesa.
A cold snap that settled over Southern California over the weekend delivered a few record low temperatures in the San Diego area Tuesday, the National Weather Service reported.
For a few years now, the lowly San Diego Padres have preached about "the process" of their deep rebuild via the draft and signing international players after their win-now attempt with pricey veterans failed so spectacularly in 2015.
A social media post originally believed to have threatened a school shooting at San Marcos High School Tuesday sparked an investigation that found there was no specific threat made to the school, law enforcement and school district officials said.
The discovery of a threatening graffiti scrawl at High Tech High Media Arts led Tuesday to a heightened police presence at the Point Loma charter school.
It began as an innovation project and now it's become what many are calling the car of the future. News 8's Shawn Styles takes us behind the wheel of an electric car that was developed from Crowd Sourcing.