Elderly man rescued from burning apartment in La Mesa

LA MESA (CNS) - A man described as elderly and unable to walk was rescued Tuesday from a burning apartment in La Mesa.

The fire was reported about 6:45 p.m. in a multi-unit apartment complex in the 7300 block of La Mesita Place, according to Sonny Saghera of Heartland Fire & Rescue.

"Initial reports were of black smoke coming from underneath an apartment door with an elderly couple living at the residence," Saghera said.

When firefighters arrived they found an apartment filled with heavy black smoke and fire in its living room, according to Saghera.

"Upon an initial search of the structure, firefighters discovered an elderly male in a back bedroom," Saghera said. "The resident was conscious and breathing and was able to communicate with firefighters, but was unable to walk due to a previous medical condition."

Firefighters carried the man out to an ambulance, which took him to a hospital for an evaluation, Saghera said.

The fire, which was contained within five minutes, did about $100,000 in damage to the apartment and its contents, Saghera said.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.