Pilot dies in Kearny Mesa plane crash

The pilot and sole occupant of a small aircraft was killed Wednesday morning when the plane crashed in Kearny Mesa between Interstate 15 and Montgomery Field, authorities said.
After another very cold morning clouds will increase Wednesday afternoon. This will lead to a few light showers west of the mountains.
Scientists continue to make progress on an early earthquake warning system for California, but funding is in doubt.
A California assemblywoman says accusations of sexual misconduct against her are part of a political effort to discredit her.
A man described as elderly and unable to walk was rescued Tuesday from a burning apartment in La Mesa.
For a few years now, the lowly San Diego Padres have preached about "the process" of their deep rebuild via the draft and signing international players after their win-now attempt with pricey veterans failed so spectacularly in 2015.
A social media post originally believed to have threatened a school shooting at San Marcos High School Tuesday sparked an investigation that found there was no specific threat made to the school, law enforcement and school district officials said.
The discovery of a threatening graffiti scrawl at High Tech High Media Arts led Tuesday to a heightened police presence at the Point Loma charter school.