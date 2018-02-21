Chris Cornell's Wife Says Singer Was the 'Furthest From a Rock Star Junkie'

Vacation directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein are prepping to give us even more ‘80s nostalgia … by sending us back to the John Hughes teen movie era teen movie era in the upcoming Spider-Man film.
LeAnn Rimes is damned if she does, damned if she doesn't… The Grammy winner has a brand-new album, Spitfire, ready to drop and she sits with ET's Nancy O'Dell to talk about her new music, examining the love affair that contributed to the end of her 8-year-marriage – and asking for forgiveness.
Get inspired with fresh outfit ideas by taking cues from stylish stars who take fashion to a new level.
Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie might be good at reporting on the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, but attempting one of the sports did not come so easy.