Join 'BAD Moms' to help serve the homeless

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It's time to be a “BAD” mom! "BAD" being an acronym for "Building A Dream" that is.

BAD Moms is a local business that supports moms in cultivating well rounded, philanthropic-minded children.

The group hosts events partnering with non-profits around San Diego with the purpose of introducing volunteerism to children at a very young age.

The next event is Saturday, February 24th where they will partner with PATH (People Assisting the Homeless) for an afternoon of making, packing, decorating and delivering lunches for their 150 residents.

The volunteer opportunities will be broken up by age so it's encouraged that those who want to participate bring kids of all ages.

Also, instead of asking for food donations for this event, a $15 donation per mother is required to help purchase all the food items needed to make the lunches.

Watch the News 8 video report as Niki Jones, founder of BAD Moms and Krystal Cahill from PATH join News 8 Morning Extra to talk about Saturday’s event.

Interested in the BAD Moms event? Register here.

Want to become a BAD Mom? Head over to their Facebook group.