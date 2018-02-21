Tracey Bregman is an Emmy Award-winning actress and just celebrated 35 years on the hugely popular soap opera, "The Young and the Restless."
Many of you may have kids out of school for ski week right now, and before you know it, spring break will be here.
We all know that San Diego is the center of the craft brewing world. But did you know that those same breweries donate countless dollars back to organizations in San Diego?
A single-engine plane crashed in a dirt lot in Kearny Mesa Wednesday shortly after taking off from nearby Montgomery Field, killing the pilot.
The city's library director said Wednesday she is proposing the elimination of fines for overdue library books in an effort to restore access to literacy resources in low-income communities, where as many as 57 percent of cardholders have been barred from checking out books because of outstanding bills.
The federal government has started work on a border wall in California to replace a decaying decades-old barrier.
San Diegans will get a chance to hear from the Public Utilities Department over their soaring water bills Wednesday evening.
Frustrated San Diego residents on Thursday got the chance to spout out about high water bills at a forum in Mira Mesa.
Authorities are on scene in Poway after a vehicle crashed into a building in the 12000 block of Poway Road.