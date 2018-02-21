Have a cold one for a good cause with Beer to the Rescue

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - We all know that San Diego is the center of the craft brewing world. But did you know that those same breweries donate countless dollars back to organizations in San Diego?

The Lupus Foundation of Southern California fundraising initiative, Beer to the Rescue is giving San Diegans a great excuse to have a cold one.

This Saturday, February 24, Benchmark Brewing is releasing their Hildegard Triple IPA as part of a fundraiser for Beer to the Rescue.

(Courtesy of Beer to the Rescue Facebook)

The event is showcasing just one of the record-breaking 42 San Diego brewing companies for its 2018 campaign.

Funds raised at the events have been used to provide free services to people living with lupus in San Diego, including educational and support-group events as well as funding for medical research focusing on this chronic and potentially fatal autoimmune disease

Since its inception in 2015, Beer to the Rescue has raised more than $100,000 for the LFSC.

Brandon Hernandez, founder of Beer to the Rescue, Jeff Swem, Head Brewer at 32 North Brewing Co. and Matt Akin, Owner of Benchmark Brewing joined Morning Extra to talk all about the events.

For more info check out Beer to the Rescue’s website, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram