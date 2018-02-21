Police: Man dies after poisoning self during freeway chase

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A Camarillo man under investigation for his possible involvement in a rape in Los Angeles led officers Wednesday on a car chase that ended with his death on the 101 Freeway in Ventura after he apparently poisoned himself, authorities said.



California Highway Patrol officers were contacted by a representative of the Los Angeles Police Department who said the suspect was in the Camarillo area this morning and was driving a black Nissan Versa, according to a CHP spokesman.



Officers chased the Versa onto the northbound 101, where it crossed all lanes of the freeway near Seaward Avenue and came to a stop against the center divider about 8:30 a.m. Officers then found the man -- who was not immediately identified -- dead in the car, said CHP Officer Kevin Denharder.



The LAPD had no immediate comment.



CHP Investigator Christopher Terry said that the man apparently drank a liquid poison while driving.



"We got calls that he was going to commit suicide," Terry said. "As it got near Seaward (Avenue), our primary pursuit officer saw indications ... of the gentleman drinking something and then slumping over to the right side of his car. The car slowed down, and then veered all the way over to the left, where it grinded to a halt against the center divider wall."



Terry said the liquid "tested positive for sodium chloride and potassium cyanide."



Officers had to break a window to gain access to the suspect.