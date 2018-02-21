Water Bill Investigation: City utilities department to meet with San Diegans

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — San Diegans will get a chance to hear from the Public Utilities Department over their soaring water bills Wednesday evening.

A forum with PUD officials will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the La Jolla Riford Library (7555 Draper Ave).

For over a month, people across the county have been opening their water bill to see rates in the thousands.

For many, they just want to know what's being done to fix the problem.

Last week, frustrated residents got the chance to spout out about the high water bills at a forum in Mira Mesa organized by City Councilman Chris Cate.

Earlier this month, the City PUD announced last week that 343 customers were overcharged as much as $420 due to misreading, potentially answering questions that had left residents dumbfounded.

The internal review of higher-than-normal water bills, followed several News 8 "Your Stories" reports on viewers who received skyrocketing bills.

Council President Pro Tem Barbara Bry released a statement last week announcing that her office will be in attendance for Wednesday's forum.

Meeting attendees are encouraged to bring their water bills to the meeting for PUD staff to review.

Water customers are encouraged to contact the City with questions or concerns at 619-515-3500 or customercare@sandiego.gov.

