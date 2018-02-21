Catching up with Tracey Bregman, star of 'The Young and The Rest - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Catching up with Tracey Bregman, star of 'The Young and The Restless' for 35 years



SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Tracey Bregman is an Emmy Award-winning actress and just celebrated 35 years on the hugely popular soap opera, "The Young and the Restless."

Tracey will be speaking at the upcoming Women's Film Festival San Diego, but she made some time for a visit to Morning Extra.

