Tonight on News 8 at 11pm: Turn junk into treasure - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Tonight on News 8 at 11pm: Turn junk into treasure

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - News 8 reporter Abbie Alford takes you bargain hunting!

How do-it-yourselfers are refurbishing and sometimes reselling their great finds at the flea market.

Get some great tips and ideas with these flea market finds.

Watch TONIGHT on News 8 at 11pm!

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.