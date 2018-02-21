Treasure Hunting: How flea market finds can pay off with up-cycling

San Diegans got a chance to hear from the Public Utilities Department about concerns about their soaring water bills Wednesday evening.
The swap meet is a bargain hunter's paradise, but how do 'do-it-yourselfers' refurbish and sometimes resell their great finds at a flea market?
A 19-year-old San Diego man was behind bars Wednesday in connection with last summer's stabbing death of a well-liked transient in downtown Ocean Beach.
Due to inclement weather, the Warner Unified School District on Wednesday night announced its schools will be closed on Thursday, February 22.
A La Jolla physician was killed Wednesday when his private plane plunged into a Kearny Mesa construction site shortly after takeoff from Montgomery Field.
It's not often you look up into the sky and see something that blows your mind. In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's goes to Moonlight Beach to meet the "Bubble Man."
Students at Eastlake Middle School have something to look forward to after the school launched “Outdoor Grill Meals” during lunch on Monday.
Ten lawsuits were filed Wednesday statewide - one of them in San Diego - by consumers who say they suffered burns when batteries in their e-cigarettes exploded.
After another very cold morning clouds will increase Wednesday afternoon. This will lead to a few light showers west of the mountains.