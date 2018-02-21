County now offering appointments for passport applicants

SAN DIEGO (COUNTY NEWS CENTER) — The County’s passport application service is now offering appointments and will soon be switching to appointments only.

Applicants can make appointments online up to six weeks in advance. Customers can cancel and reschedule appointments online as well. In addition, they can receive text reminders for their appointment.

The service is provided by the County’s Clerk of the Board of Supervisors. The office will no longer take walk-in customers starting March 5.

To make an appointment, visit the Clerk of the Board’s web page.

In addition, the office extended its service hours. New hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding County holidays. The office is on the fourth floor of the County Administration Center at 1600 Pacific Highway in downtown San Diego.

“The Clerk of the Board office is one of the busiest passport acceptance facilities in the county. It accepted 26,980 passport applications last year,” said Clerk of the Board David Hall. “The change will increase customer service and decrease wait times for passport applicants.”

A passport book is required for international air travel or for those who cross the international borders into Mexico or Canada. A passport card is often used in communities where crossing the border is a daily occurrence but can also be used at U.S. land and sea ports-of-entry for travelers arriving from Mexico, Canada, the Caribbean and Bermuda.

To quickly process your passport application, be prepared with the following:

Free, three-hour parking is available at the County Administration Center. The parking garage entrance is on Ash Street between North Harbor Drive and Pacific Highway.

You can find additional information on the Clerk of the Board’s Passport Application web page.

Additional walk-in passport facilities are located nearby. Please check the agency’s websites for hours of service or visit travel.state.gov.