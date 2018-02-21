James Corden on Gun Control in America - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

James Corden on Gun Control in America

After 17 people were murdered in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, James looks at measures other countries have taken to curb gun violence and wonders why Americans continue to refuse to make any changes.

