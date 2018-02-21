Mayors seek $1.5 billion from California to help homeless

Students at Eastlake Middle School have something to look forward to after the school launched “Outdoor Grill Meals” during lunch on Monday.
Ten lawsuits were filed Wednesday statewide - one of them in San Diego - by consumers who say they suffered burns when batteries in their e-cigarettes exploded.
t's not often you look up into the sky and see something that blows your mind. In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's goes to Moonlight Beach to meet the "Bubble Man."
San Diegans will get a chance to hear from the Public Utilities Department over their soaring water bills Wednesday evening.
After another very cold morning clouds will increase Wednesday afternoon. This will lead to a few light showers west of the mountains.
News 8 reporter Abbie Alford takes you bargain hunting! How do-it-yourselfers are refurbishing and sometimes reselling their great finds at the flea market.
A La Jolla physician was killed Wednesday when his private plane plunged into a Kearny Mesa construction site shortly after takeoff from Montgomery Field.
Mayors from California's eleven largest cities on Wednesday asked state lawmakers to provide $1.5 billion to help with what they say is a growing homeless crisis.
The County’s passport application service is now offering appointments and will soon be switching to appointments only.