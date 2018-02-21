Sweetwater Schools: Aiming for a higher grade when it comes to lunch

EASTLAKE (NEWS 8) – Students at Eastlake Middle School have something to look forward to after the school launched “Outdoor Grill Meals” during lunch on Monday.

The Sweetwater Union High School District rolled out BBQ’s in its schools to provide healthier lunch menu options.

One of the meals that was served was a nitrate and nitrite-free hot dog sold exclusively at Whole Foods – it was voted the country’s best hot dog by The New York Times.

The program is part of an effort elevate the menus in schools in the district and the critics seem to approve.

Despite the upgrade, the price of the mails will remain the same, at $2.50.