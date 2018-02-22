Snow Day: Warner Unified School District announces school closur - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Snow Day: Warner Unified School District announces school closures for Thursday

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Due to inclement weather, the Warner Unified School District on Wednesday night announced its schools will be closed on Thursday, February 22.

In a statement, the district said: 

"The safety and security of students, faculty, and staff is of the utmost importance to schools across the county."

The Warner Unified School District includes the following schools:

Warner Elementary

Warner Middle School

Warner High School

San Jose Continuation School

All Tribes Charter School

California Pacific Charter School

Also closed on Thursday will be: Julian Union School District and Julian Union High School District.

