Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand: 'The NRA Has A Chokehold On Congress' - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand: 'The NRA Has A Chokehold On Congress'

Posted: Updated:

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand discusses her frustration with her colleagues in Congress and their inability to take action after yet another mass shooting in a school.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert weeknights at 11:35 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.