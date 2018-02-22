2018 Olympics: U.S. Women's Hockey Team Beats Canada to Win Firs - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

2018 Olympics: U.S. Women's Hockey Team Beats Canada to Win First Gold Medal in 20 Years

Updated: Feb 22, 2018 12:55 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.