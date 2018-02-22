Authorities rescue hiker stuck on cliff in Torrey Pines

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - Lifeguards and firefighters Thursday morning rescued an uninjured man who became stranded on a cliff while trying to climb down the beachfront bluffs in Torrey Pines



The man called for help a little after 6:30 a.m. while attempting to reach the beach from the Torrey Pines Gliderport, after he "found himself in a spot where he couldn't go any further," San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.



Lifeguards responded to the beach area below the Gliderport in the 2800 block of Torrey Pines Scenic Drive, but they were initially unable to locate the stranded man from their vantage point on the sand. An SDFD helicopter spotted the man precariously perched on a ledge roughly half way down the cliffs.



"He was lowered down using a rope system by lifeguards and firefighters," Munoz said, adding the non-injury rescue should serve as a warning to others.



"This is a good example of why you should heed the signs and not climb down the cliffs," Munoz said.

