Car crashes into a house in Skyline

Several school districts in the East County mountains canceled classes or pushed back start times Thursday due to inclement weather.
Lifeguards and firefighters Thursday morning rescued an uninjured man who became stranded on a cliff while trying to climb down the beachfront bluffs in Torrey Pines
A 19-year-old San Diego man was behind bars Wednesday in connection with last summer's stabbing death of a well-liked transient in downtown Ocean Beach.
There will be increased law enforcement presence on at least three San Diego County school campuses Thursday due to unsubstantiated shooting threats.
Clouds that could potentially produce rain showers were forming over the ocean early Thursday morning and could move over San Diego County later in the afternoon.
San Diegans got a chance to hear from the Public Utilities Department about concerns about their soaring water bills Wednesday evening.
The swap meet is a bargain hunter's paradise, but how do 'do-it-yourselfers' refurbish and sometimes resell their great finds at a flea market?
A La Jolla physician was killed Wednesday when his private plane plunged into a Kearny Mesa construction site shortly after takeoff from Montgomery Field.