Car crashes into a house in Skyline

Car crashes into a house in Skyline

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A rough wake up call for one family Thursday morning in Skyline as a car crashed into their house.

The accident happened around 6 a.m. at the intersection of Skyline Drive and South Meadowbrook.

The car went through a fence and took out multiple recycling bins before hitting the side of the house in the garage area.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

