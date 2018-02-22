A Hands-On Approach: Teacher Has a Special Handshake for Each of Her 22 Students

The words were so terrifying, and came so fast and furiously that Donna Pinto remembers just shutting down.
A Kansas teacher has a unique way of greeting her students as she gives each one their own special handshake as they start the day.
The White House invited some teens to chat with Donald Trump about gun violence in school and the president's crib sheet for the ''listening session'' has caused something of a stir on social media.
High school senior Sam Zeif broke down sobbing in a White House meeting Wednesday with President Trump as he struggled to explain what it was like to cower in fear as an unhinged man fired round after round from an AR-15 assault rifle at his high school.
A week after the high school shooting in Parkland, Fla., one of the students wounded in the massacre has been released from the hospital and opened up about the harrowing experience with Inside Edition.
The man dubbed "America’s Pastor," Billy Graham, has counseled nearly every American president since Harry Truman.
As David Hogg has become the face of the teenagers' crusade to change gun laws, he has also become the target of conspiracy theorists looking to discredit him.
It was an awkward moment as White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and a reporter wore the same dress during Tuesday’s briefing.
Reality TV stars like Mob Wives’ Renee Graziano and Love & Hip Hop’s Kimbella may swear by Dr. Ayman Shahine, but not everyone is a fan of the gynecologist turned cosmetic surgeon.