Go "camping" for a great cause with Junior League of SD & Park and Rec morn

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Are you in need of a good ol’ fashioned throwback to your summer camp days? Well.. you’re in luck.

Junior League of San Diego and the bar, Park & Rec, are teaming up for a great event called “Camp for a Cause”. Camp for a Cause benefits the Junior League of San Diego and supports its mission-based programs focused on transition-age foster youth and victims of human trafficking in our San Diego community.

Life will be good in the woods with cocktails, camp-inspired games and all sorts of different raffle prizes.

The event takes place on Saturday, February 24 and the “campsite” will be Park and Rec. Tickets are $25 ahead of time and $30 at the door. If you are interested in tickets, click here.

Joni Flaherty and a few campers joined News 8 Morning Extra to tell you everything you need to know for the event.