CBS names Margaret Brennan as 'Face the Nation' anchor

NEW YORK (AP) - CBS News has named Margaret Brennan as moderator of the Sunday morning political talk show "Face the Nation," replacing John Dickerson.

Brennan has been one of the substitute moderators, along with Nancy Cordes and Major Garrett, since Dickerson left the Washington-based show to join "CBS This Morning." CBS News President David Rhodes announced the appointment on Thursday. Brennan officially takes over this Sunday.

She's the White House and senior foreign affairs correspondent for CBS News, and interviewed Secretary of State Rex Tillerson for "60 Minutes" this past weekend. Brennan will leave the White House but continue reporting on foreign affairs for the network.

She worked at Bloomberg News and CNBC before joining CBS in 2012.

