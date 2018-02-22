'Game Night" the movie set to hit theaters February 23rd

San Diego County sheriff's Deputy Richard Fischer, who's been accused of sexual misconduct by at least four women in civil complaints, will be arraigned on criminal charges Thursday.
Authorities have taken a 14 year old Torrey Pines High School student into custody Thursday afternoon.
For 20-year-old Morgan Hill, it's a dream come true - the chance to meet an Olympic medalist and lifelong hero.
Several school districts in the East County mountains canceled classes or pushed back start times Thursday due to inclement weather.
Lifeguards and firefighters Thursday morning rescued an uninjured man who became stranded on a cliff while trying to climb down the beachfront bluffs in Torrey Pines
A 19-year-old San Diego man was behind bars Wednesday in connection with last summer's stabbing death of a well-liked transient in downtown Ocean Beach.
There will be increased law enforcement presence on at least three San Diego County school campuses Thursday due to unsubstantiated shooting threats.
Clouds that could potentially produce rain showers were forming over the ocean early Thursday morning and could move over San Diego County later in the afternoon.