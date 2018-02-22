14-year-old Torrey Pines student taken into custody after possib - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

14-year-old Torrey Pines student taken into custody after possible threat

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Authorities have taken a 14 year old Torrey Pines High School student into custody Thursday afternoon.

SDPD received notice of a threat this morning from the high school. It is unknown if the threat was on social media or not. 

Authorities are investigating where the threat came from.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

