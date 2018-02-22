San Diego County Sheriff's Deputy to face criminal charges

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego County sheriff's Deputy Richard Fischer, who's been accused of sexual misconduct by at least four women in civil complaints, will be arraigned on criminal charges Thursday.

One of the woman said Deputy Richard Fischer groped her while she was cuffed in a patrol car and even looked through her cellphone without permission.

According the woman’s attorney, Marlea Dell’Ano, Deputy Fischer went through her client’s cellphone without a warrant or probable cause.

“He makes a comment that ‘wow, you have a lot of selfies.’ He then made a comment, ‘why do you have so many nudies?’ She was really taken aback and he said, ‘oh, I am just kidding,’” said Marlea Dell’Ano.

Dell’Ano said the incident took place while her client was under arrest in November 2015, for drug possession, in the back of Fischer’s patrol car in handcuffs.

The first alleged victim filed a claim against the county for $6 million.

The Sheriff’s department said Deputy Fischer continues to be on desk duty and the department continues to investigate the allegations.

