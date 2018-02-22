Friendly and active Dobbie is looking for a new family

Name: Dobbie

Age: 1.5 years

Gender: Male

Breed: Lab and Border Terrier Mix

ID #: 271539

Adoption Fee: $95

Dobbie is a friendly, goofy, snuggly one and a half year old Labrador Border Collie mix looking for a new family. He came to San Diego Humane Society due to a divorce in the family. Dobbie is an active boy who seeks attention from his people, is eager to learn and loves to exercise. Dobbie is great with kids, cats and other dogs and is looking forward to a home where he can play with his new family.

Dobbie’s adoption fee includes neuter, permanent microchip identification, current vaccinations, 30 days of worry free insurance from Trupanion Insurance and a certificate for a free veterinary exam!

Dobbie is available for adoption at San Diego Humane Society’s San Diego Campus at 5500 Gaines Street. To learn more about making him part of your family, please call (619) 299-7012.