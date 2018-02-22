As Melania Trump Is Shunned by Women's Mags, Could Politics Be to Blame?

An Egyptian police officer made an astonishing catch over the weekend as he saved a young boy who had fallen out of a window.
Rev. Billy Graham will be laid to rest in a simple handmade casket that was constructed by prison inmates, officials said.
A Texas family who inspired the acclaimed film, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, is breaking down the story behind the Oscar-nominated film.
Police watching surveillance footage of last week's school shooting in Parkland, Fla. believed the cameras were recording in real time, but that was unfortunately not the case, according to a startling revelation.
The husband of Alabama mom Kathleen West, who led a double life as a provocative model on the internet before cops say she was brutally slain, has been arrested in her death.
A "bikini barista" was attacked in Washington this week by a would-be customer who sneaked in a drive-thru window while her back was turned, authorities said.
A man was allegedly somehow able to slip from his cuffs while inside an Ohio police station before cops say he fled, and it's all on surveillance video.