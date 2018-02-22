Access Youth Academy combines athletics and academics to make well rounded individuals

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Have you ever heard of the game “squash”? A unique program in San Diego is combining squash with rigorous academic standards.

Access Youth Academy has paired up with The Preuss School at UCSD, a school for low income students whose parents did not go to college, for a program consisting of squash, community service and academics.

The program is a powerhouse on the court and off. They boast a 100 percent graduation rate to go along with 13 national championships.

The program was followed by 2 filmmakers who wanted to create a documentary on the program.

The documentary “Above the Tin” debuts Saturday, February 24 at the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park.

Ana Rodriguez, a graduate of Access Youth Academy and Chris Holloway, a producer on the film joined News 8 Morning Extra Thursday morning to talk about the documentary.

If you are interested in tickets, click here.

