Pregnant Eva Longoria Says Goodbye to Her Los Angeles Home: 'I'm Going to Miss This Place'

It's amazing that Angelina Jolie has much time for anything between acting, filmmaking and raising six children.
Mark Wahlberg is opening up about his decision to donate his salary from the All the Money in the World reshoots to Time's Up.
Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst have yet to tie the knot, but they're clearly already in the honeymoon phase.
Chrissie Fit is recognizable to fans across the world for her portrayal of foreign exchange student Flo in Pitch Perfect 2, but like most Latina actresses, her road to success in Hollywood hasn't been easy.
When you think about the “royal family,” chances are you immediately picture William and Kate, Harry and Meghan, and of course, Queen Elizabeth II (and her corgis). In reality, there are 26 royal families around the world -- and below are just a few members you can (and should!) be followi...