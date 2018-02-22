Reunion Longtime Coming: Slow and steady wins the race - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Reunion Longtime Coming: Slow and steady wins the race

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - True love stands the test of time. 

In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff went to the San Diego Gardent with how the world's most inappropriate pet found his way home. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.