Woman struck and killed after crash on I-5

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A woman was struck and killed Friday morning on a freeway in Solana Beach after apparently getting in a crash on one side of Interstate 5 and then running on foot to the other side.

The initial crash on northbound Interstate 5 happened around 4 a.m, and a person involved in that crash apparently fled the scene, crossing the center divider on foot into the southbound lanes.

No victim information was immediately available, but a California Highway Patrol officer says that woman was struck and killed in the southbound lanes.

Authorities shut down the two left lanes of southbound I-5 and the Lomas Santa Fe Drive onramp to northbound I-5 with both closures likely to last several hours.

Breaking: 5NB moving slow; Lomas Santa Fe on ramp closed, 5SB moves slow with 2 lane closures after woman involved in accident tries to run accross lanes & is hit and killed @CBS8 @thecwsandiego @nichellenews8 @EricNews8 @JenniferMarkham pic.twitter.com/JuUCBxK17m — Ashley Jacobs (@AshleyNews8) February 23, 2018

Get the latest News 8 Traffic updates »



This is a breaking news update. Check back for updates.