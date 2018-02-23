Woman struck and killed after crash on I-5 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Woman struck and killed after crash on I-5

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A woman was struck and killed Friday morning on a freeway in Solana Beach after apparently getting in a crash on one side of Interstate 5 and then running on foot to the other side.

The initial crash on northbound Interstate 5 happened around 4 a.m, and a person involved in that crash apparently fled the scene, crossing the center divider on foot into the southbound lanes.

No victim information was immediately available, but a California Highway Patrol officer says that woman was struck and killed in the southbound lanes.

Authorities shut down the two left lanes of southbound I-5 and the Lomas Santa Fe Drive onramp to northbound I-5 with both closures likely to last several hours.

