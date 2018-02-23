Woman struck and killed after crash on I-5

Light and scattered showers are possible early Friday in parts of San Diego County though the clouds are expected to clear up and sunny skies should prevail by the afternoon.
A veteran San Diego County sheriff's deputy accused of groping a dozen women while on duty over the past several years pleaded not guilty Thursday to 14 charges, including assault and battery by an officer, sexual battery and false imprisonment.
A woman was struck and killed Friday morning on a freeway in Solana Beach after apparently getting in a crash on one side of Interstate 5 and then running on foot to the other side.
A search is underway in Carlsbad after a boat washed ashore with drug packages found floating in the water nearby.
President Trump's proposal in the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre is controversial. But one veteran teacher from North County is all for it. Lou De Lorgca is not a current gun owner and says he only recently became an advocate of guns in the classroom. News 8's Marcella Lee reports from San Marcos with why he believes arming teachers could make a difference.
President Trump's proposal in the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre is controversial. But one veteran teacher from North County is all for it. Lou De Lorgca is not a current gun owner and says he only recently became an advocate of guns in the classroom. News 8's Marcella Lee reports from San Marcos with why he believes arming teachers could make a difference.
Actress Kaley Cuoco of TV’s “The Big Bang Theory” is happily settling in with two new pet rabbits after adopting them from County Animal Services Sunday.
Students and staffers at several San Diego-area intermediary and secondary schools went about their day amid heightened security Thursday due to unsubstantiated threats of campus violence, one of which led to a teenager's arrest.
For 20-year-old Morgan Hill, it's a dream come true - the chance to meet an Olympic medalist and lifelong hero.